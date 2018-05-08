Advertisement

Footbridge Square cottage was once a lair for ‘Supergirl’ film actress

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 08, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Footbridge Square cottage was once a lair for ‘Supergirl’ film actress
A former home of "Supergirl" film actress Helen Slater is for sale in Studio City at $1.295 million. (Erik Grammer)

A former Studio City home of actress Helen Slater, who had the title role in the 1984 film "Supergirl," has come on the market for $1.295 million.

Slater's ownership of the 1939 cottage spanned nearly a decade, records show. She and her husband sold the property in 1999 for about $409,000. For the last nine years, the home has been owned by the extended family of actor Ron Livingston of "Office Space" fame.

Advertisement

Found in Footbridge Square, a tree-lined neighborhood named for its footbridge over the L.A. River, the single-story house features original hardwood floors, walls of built-ins and a two-sided brick fireplace. Picture windows and French doors brighten the living room and family rooms.

Other living spaces include an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a detached guest suite with a 3/4 bath.

Advertisement

The hedged backyard holds brick and covered patios, citrus trees and a blanket of lush landscaping.

Richard Yohon and Konstantine Valissarakos of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

Advertisement

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade lists Agoura Hills home with decked-out recording studio

Spock's onetime Sherman Oaks space is up for sale. Fascinating

Retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli makes quick work of selling San Diego condos

'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa cuts loose from Orange County home

Advertisement
Advertisement