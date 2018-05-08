Footbridge Square cottage was once a lair for ‘Supergirl’ film actress

A former Studio City home of actress Helen Slater, who had the title role in the 1984 film "Supergirl," has come on the market for $1.295 million.
Slater's ownership of the 1939 cottage spanned nearly a decade, records show. She and her husband sold the property in 1999 for about $409,000. For the last nine years, the home has been owned by the extended family of actor Ron Livingston of "Office Space" fame.
Found in Footbridge Square, a tree-lined neighborhood named for its footbridge over the L.A. River, the single-story house features original hardwood floors, walls of built-ins and a two-sided brick fireplace. Picture windows and French doors brighten the living room and family rooms.
Other living spaces include an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a detached guest suite with a 3/4 bath.
The hedged backyard holds brick and covered patios, citrus trees and a blanket of lush landscaping.
Richard Yohon and Konstantine Valissarakos of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
