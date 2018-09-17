Advertisement

Costume designer Susan Chevalier trims price of Venice beach bungalow

By Jack Flemming
Sep 17, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Costume designer Susan Chevalier has cut the price of her Venice compound, complete with a beach bungalow and three-story guesthouse, to $8.795 million. (Juwan Li)

Costume designer Susan Chevalier’s Venice compound, which has been tailor-made for film shoots and Hollywood heavyweights, is back on the market for $8.795 million.

The beach bungalow has a few on-screen credits to its name, including “Nip/Tuck” and Oliver Stone’s 1991 film “The Doors,” but hasn’t yet been able to connect with a buyer. It first listed last May for $10.25 million before a price cut pared the cost by a million.

A block from the sand, the ocean-view property includes a bay-window bungalow built in 1924, a private brick courtyard and a three-story guesthouse.

Save for the hardwood floors, everything is painted white in the main home’s open floor plan: the walls, the vaulted ceilings, the winding staircase, the brick that lines the living room fireplace and the tile that lines the center-island kitchen.

In 3,023 square feet, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The second story holds a loft before extending to a terrace with views of the water.

Aaron Kirman and Elizabeth Sarvas of Pacific Union International hold the listing.

Chevalier has worked on campaigns for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Sony and Apple during her 40-year career. She has owned the property for decades, real estate records show.

