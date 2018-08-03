Advertisement

Entrepreneur lands a spot in Beverly Crest to build new Paul McClean design

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Aug 03, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Chicago entrepreneur Ted Foxman has bought a roughly half-acre property in Beverly Crest for $5.8 million. He intends to build a Paul McClean-designed showplace on the site with the help of designer Lonni Paul. (Hilton & Hyland)

Chicago entrepreneur Ted Foxman has bought a Beverly Crest property that he intends to develop for $5.8 million.

The purchase, which closed in July, included plans for a contemporary showplace designed by noted architect Paul McClean. Last year, a McClean-designed house in the Bird Streets neighborhood sold for $32.8 million. Another of his projects, a 20,000-square-foot spec mansion called Opus, is currently for sale in Beverly Hills at just under $77 million

Renderings for Foxman’s proposed residence show a multilevel house boasting clean lines, floor-to-ceiling windows and marble wall slabs. A long swimming pool with a waterfall edge will run the length of the roughly half-acre property.

Interior designer Lonni Paul has been tapped to assist in the design of the home and its interior. Paul, of Los Angeles-based Lonni Paul Design, has done work for such Hollywood stars as Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman.

A two-way fireplace bisects living spaces in a rendering of a Paul McClean-designed home.
A two-way fireplace bisects living spaces in a rendering of a Paul McClean-designed home. (Hilton & Hyland)

The property, which currently holds a Midcentury Modern-style house dating to 1957, previously sold three years ago for $4.25 million, records show. In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, where the property is located, the median sale price for single-family home sales in June was $3.825 million, according to CoreLogic.

Foxman sold his Eagle Test Systems, a manufacturer of semiconductor testing equipment, a decade ago to Teradyne Inc. in a deal worth $250 million. He currently serves as chief operating officer and executive vice president for the Illinois-based company.

Mick Partridge and Justin Alexander of Hilton & Hyland handled both ends of the deal.

