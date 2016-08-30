Home of the Day: Rustic meets refined at the Lodge in Sherman Oaks

Equal parts hunting lodge and formal, traditionally styled home, this rustic-yet-refined property combines the best of both worlds.

Weathered timber posts, used brick finishes and exposed wooden ceilings and beams create rugged, masculine appeal while period details and imported European fixtures add touches of elegance.

Address: 3949 Oakfield Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91423

Price: $1.699 million

Built: 1937

Lot size: 17,551 square feet

House size: 4,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

The home’s backyard entertaining space includes a large river-rock fireplace, covered outdoor kitchen with overhead heater, brick patio and spa. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

Features: Exposed beams; weathered wood posts, molding and doors; stone and hardwood flooring; coffered ceilings; period details; built-in cabinetry; gourmet kitchen with commercial grade appliances; wine fridge; separate bar area; imported European fixtures; French doors; renovated bathrooms; multi-zoned heating and air; outdoor kitchen with overhead heater; outdoor river rock fireplace; used brick patio; in-ground spa; exterior stone fountains; treetop views of city lights and the Valley.

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91423 ZIP Code in July was $1.172 million based on 34 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.7% decrease in median price compared with the same month last year.

Agents: Kira Gould, Gibson International, (310) 963-9563

