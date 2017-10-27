Actor Tim Daly cuts loose from loft-style condominium in Santa Monica

Actor Tim Daly of “Wings” and “Private Practice” fame has sold his condominium in Santa Monica for $1.95 million.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a modern loft-style building was quick to attract interest when it listed for sale in August. The property was listed as pending sale a little over a week after hitting the market, records show.
Open-plan living areas and an updated kitchen with custom cabinetry are among the features of the home, which has 1,730 square feet of living space. A sliding roll-top door leads to one of two private terraces.
High ceilings with exposed ductwork give the unit an industrial vibe. Two covered parking spaces also were included.
Daly, 61, currently stars as Henry McCord on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.” Among his other television credits are “The Mindy Project,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Sopranos.” Last year, he appeared in the film “Submerged.”
He bought the property eight years ago for $1.075 million, records show.
Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. David Vertlieb, also of Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.
