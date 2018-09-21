Actor Tobey Maguire lists Brentwood home site for sale at $14.25 million

A vacant lot owned by a trust tied to actor Tobey Maguire has come up for sale in Brentwood for $14.25 million.
Measuring just under an acre, the property was once the site of a Monterey Colonial-style home designed by noted architect John Byers. The charming house, which was razed prior to Maguire’s purchase, had a rumored cast of former owners that included actor Jack Oakie, actress Greta Garbo and filmmaker H.C. Potter, according to an old listing.
The lot is on a celebrity-popular street and is accessible from the front and the rear.
Located in one of L.A.’s priciest ZIP Codes, the area has carried a median price of $2.78 million for single-family homes the previous two months, according to CoreLogic. In May, a nearby lot of more than two acres sold for $22.5 million, real estate records show.
Richard Ehrlich and Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Maguire, whose film credits include “Seabiscuit’ (2003) and the “Spider-Man” films, purchased the property in 2008 for $10 million, The Times previously reported.
The 43-year-old owns other property in the area.