Actress Toni Romano eyes a house flip in Studio City

It’s shaping up to be a short stay in Studio City for Toni Romano. After a year of ownership, the “Ugly Betty” actress has listed her ranch-style home for $1.499 million.
That’s $200,000 more than the price she paid for the property last June, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Front gates open to a lawn and driveway, and the double-door entry opens to a marble-floor foyer. Hardwood takes over from there, lining a great room with a fireplace and a formal dining room.
Spanning 2,328 square feet, the one-story home also holds a center-island kitchen with granite countertops, an office, four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
A pair of glass doors in the master suite open directly outside, where a pool and spa sit at the center of a stone patio. Further back, mature trees top a grassy lawn.
Rebekah Schwartz Sklar and Zachary Sklar of the Agency hold the listing.
Before Romano, the property last traded hands two years ago for $1.25 million.
The actress’ credits include “CSI: Cyber” and the 2012 film “Won’t Back Down,” which starred Maggie Gyllenhaal and Viola Davis. More recently, she appeared in the 2017 rom-com “Kept Boy.”