These were the five most expensive homes sold in Glendale last year

Home to the second-largest Armenian population in the world, Glendale has come a long way since its 150-acre inception in 1884. Today, its streets are lined with everything from Mediterranean-style homes to Spanish Colonials.
Last year there were 15 single-family home sales of $2 million or more in Glendale, or five more than there were in 2016, records show.
Here’s a recap of the most expensive sales of 2017.
$4.3 million – Deerpass Road
Glendale’s most expensive sale of the year recorded in August, when this Midcentury-inspired estate on roughly three acres sold for $290,000 less than the asking price.
Details of the 2013-built home include clerestory windows and Fleetwood doors. The post-and-beam design has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space.
The five-bedroom house enters through a glass foyer, and sliding glass doors connect the living room and chef’s kitchen to the grounds, which hold a patio spanning the length of the home and a pool and spa.
Armen Sarkissian of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Jennifer Parker-Stanton of Deasy/Penner represented the buyer.
$3.78 million – Cortez Drive
Rose gardens, fountains, landscaped pathways and meditation courtyards dot the perimeter of this 1920s Italian Revival-style home, which was purchased in September by Academy Award-winning film composer Mychael Danna.
The pink-hued palace holds 6,855 square feet of living space filled with Spanish baroque details: imported teak columns, coffered ceilings, tinted plaster walls, etc.
Out back, an al fresco dining area with a pizza oven sits adjacent to a saltwater pool.
Silva Hameline of RE/MAX Elite held the listing. Don Snyder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Danna.
$3.325 million – Grandview Avenue
Dubbed the “Halcyon House,” this stately English country-style traditional home features a formal dining room, center-island kitchen and five bedrooms among 5,602 square feet of interiors.
French doors lead out to a covered living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Further out, the grounds also hold a pool, cabana and tennis court.
The property came to market last year for $3.75 million and was more recently listed at $3.4 million, records show. It sold in March.
Gerri Cragnotti of G&C Properties handled both ends of the deal.
$3.2 million – Princess Drive
In December, this Italianate-style estate on about an acre of grounds sold for the asking price.
Built in the 1940s, the two-story mansion opens to a grand entry filled with beamed ceilings, chandeliers and a wrought-iron staircase.
The roughly 10,000-square-foot house features a master suite with a sitting room and mountain views. Six other bedrooms are on the first floor, and a guesthouse adds three more.
Raffil Sahakian of Coldwell Banker Hallmark Realty held the listing. Nancy Elieff of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
$3.05 million – East Chevy Chase Drive
Set behind gates on a hillside lot, this Mediterranean home changed hands in November for $150,000 less than the asking price.
A covered motor court lined with rows of archways marks the entrance to the home, which opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace.
Among 6,317 square feet of living space are a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room and four master suites, including one that holds two offices, a wet bar, private balcony, sauna and dual walk-in closets.
Ramiro Rivas of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Hamlet Nersesian of RE/MAX Optima represented the buyer.
