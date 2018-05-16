Advertisement

Green Day drummer Tré Cool snares a buyer in Newport Beach

By
May 16, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Green Day drummer Tré Cool snares a buyer in Newport Beach
Green Day drummer Tré Cool has an offer in hand for his Newport Beach duplex, listed for $1.875 million, but is accepting backup offers. (Realtor.com)

Musician Tré Cool, best known as the drummer for punk rock outfit Green Day, has an offer in hand but is still accepting backup bids for his Newport Beach duplex, according to the MLS. The asking price is $1.875 million.

The duplex, built in 1978, includes a lower unit that holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a family room with a brick fireplace.

Advertisement

Vaulted ceilings are a prominent feature in the upper unit, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. A trio of balconies offer space for entertaining.

Counting both stories, the floor plan clocks in at 2,103 square feet. The garage parks four.

Advertisement

Timothy Carr and Christopher Sirianni of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.

Cool, 45, replaced John Kiffmeyer as Green Day's drummer in 1990. He's recorded each album since, including "Dookie," "American Idiot" and 2016's "Revolution Radio."

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

Advertisement

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Hairdressing titan Bruno Mascolo is ready to cut a deal in WeHo

Tennis star John Isner serves up Florida home he bought from Derek Jeter

Prince's Caribbean compound set for auction in July

Tyler Perry sells modern tour de force in Mulholland Estates for $15.6 million

Advertisement
Advertisement