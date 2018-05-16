Green Day drummer Tré Cool snares a buyer in Newport Beach

Musician Tré Cool, best known as the drummer for punk rock outfit Green Day, has an offer in hand but is still accepting backup bids for his Newport Beach duplex, according to the MLS. The asking price is $1.875 million.
The duplex, built in 1978, includes a lower unit that holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a family room with a brick fireplace.
Vaulted ceilings are a prominent feature in the upper unit, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. A trio of balconies offer space for entertaining.
Counting both stories, the floor plan clocks in at 2,103 square feet. The garage parks four.
Timothy Carr and Christopher Sirianni of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.
Cool, 45, replaced John Kiffmeyer as Green Day's drummer in 1990. He's recorded each album since, including "Dookie," "American Idiot" and 2016's "Revolution Radio."
