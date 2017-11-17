Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

NBA's Trevor Ariza puts his Tarzana home in play at $3.5 million

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, who won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2009, is selling his Tarzana home. The asking price is $3.5 million.

The approximately one-acre contemporary Mediterranean estate, built in 1990, includes a main house, a guest casita, a swimming pool and a basketball half-court.

Among features are dark wood floors, contemporary stonework, a step-down living room and a movie theater. The chef’s kitchen, which has a center island, opens to a family room with a wet bar.

There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in nearly 8,700 square feet of living space. A gym, lounge and barber station lie within the guesthouse.

Arizona bought the walled and gated estate five years ago for $2.345 million, records show.

Luis Segura of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

The 32-year-old Ariza was a player with UCLA and a standout on the Westchester High School basketball team. A 14-year NBA veteran, he has played the last four seasons with the Rockets.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt gets in tune with a buyer in Newport Beach

Neighborhood Spotlight: Windsor Square values the old classics

'House of Cards' actress Molly Parker puts Echo Park bungalow up for sale

What $700,000 buys right now in three Orange County communities

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°