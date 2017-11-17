NBA's Trevor Ariza puts his Tarzana home in play at $3.5 million

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, who won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2009, is selling his Tarzana home. The asking price is $3.5 million.

The approximately one-acre contemporary Mediterranean estate, built in 1990, includes a main house, a guest casita, a swimming pool and a basketball half-court.

Among features are dark wood floors, contemporary stonework, a step-down living room and a movie theater. The chef’s kitchen, which has a center island, opens to a family room with a wet bar.

Set behind walls and gates in Tarzana, the Mediterranean estate features a basketball half-court, a guest casita and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in nearly 8,700 square feet of living space. A gym, lounge and barber station lie within the guesthouse.

Arizona bought the walled and gated estate five years ago for $2.345 million, records show.

Luis Segura of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

The 32-year-old Ariza was a player with UCLA and a standout on the Westchester High School basketball team. A 14-year NBA veteran, he has played the last four seasons with the Rockets.

