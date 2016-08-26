Blue Jays slugger Troy Tulowitzki sells his Colorado mansion for $4.55 million

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has circled the bases on a home sale, selling his estate in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., for $4.55 million.

The former Cal State Long Beach star was traded by the Colorado Rockies to the Blue Jays last summer and put the two-plus-acre estate on the market in December for $5.89 million. In March, the price was lowered to $5.485 million.

The Traditional-style home, built in 2005, has more than 14,100 square feet of living space across two floors plus a finished basement with a fitness center, a wine cellar and separate billiards, media and rec rooms. An elevator and two staircases service each of the home’s three levels.

The custom mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., sits on about 2.5 acres with a circular motor court and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Other features of note include a great room with box-beam ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island and two studies with custom built-ins. The master suite, with his and hers closets, a steam shower and a soaking tub, takes in panoramic mountain views. There are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and seven fireplaces in all.

An outdoor pavilion, patios, a swimming pools a separate spa, lawns and landscaping fill the grounds. A large circular motor court fronts the estate.

Tulowitzki, who made the all-star team five times with the Rockies from 2006 to 2015, bought the house in 2011 for $4.8 million.

Jeff Hendley of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the transaction.

The 31-year-old Tulowitzki has 21 home runs in 97 games for Toronto this year. He is in the sixth year of a 10-year, $134 million contract he signed in 2010.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

