Blue Jays slugger Troy Tulowitzki sells his Colorado mansion for $4.55 million

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has circled the bases on a home sale, selling his estate in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., for $4.55 million.
The former Cal State Long Beach star was traded by the Colorado Rockies to the Blue Jays last summer and put the two-plus-acre estate on the market in December for $5.89 million. In March, the price was lowered to $5.485 million.
The Traditional-style home, built in 2005, has more than 14,100 square feet of living space across two floors plus a finished basement with a fitness center, a wine cellar and separate billiards, media and rec rooms. An elevator and two staircases service each of the home’s three levels.
Other features of note include a great room with box-beam ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island and two studies with custom built-ins. The master suite, with his and hers closets, a steam shower and a soaking tub, takes in panoramic mountain views. There are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and seven fireplaces in all.
An outdoor pavilion, patios, a swimming pools a separate spa, lawns and landscaping fill the grounds. A large circular motor court fronts the estate.
Tulowitzki, who made the all-star team five times with the Rockies from 2006 to 2015, bought the house in 2011 for $4.8 million.
Jeff Hendley of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the transaction.
The 31-year-old Tulowitzki has 21 home runs in 97 games for Toronto this year. He is in the sixth year of a 10-year, $134 million contract he signed in 2010.
