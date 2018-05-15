Tyler Perry sells modern tour de force in Mulholland Estates for $15.6 million

Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry has done a quick turnaround in gated Mulholland Estates, parting with an estate he had owned for about 9 months for $15.6 million. He paid $14.5 million to buy the modern home in August, records show.
Built in 1992, the custom residence is visually imposing with angled ceilings, pyramid skylights and thick steel beams that support towering walls of tempered glass. Overlapping living and dining areas, a game room, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are contained in 17,245 square feet of living space.
At the heart of the home, a dramatic marble staircase rises up over an indoor reflecting pool and connects the three floors.
The gated property sits on about four acres of grounds with multiple living and dining terraces, rock sculptures, a koi pond and a sports court. A water slide and swim-in grotto highlight the resort-style swimming pool and spa.
The front motor court can accommodate as many as 30 vehicles.
Josh and Matt Altman, the Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman, were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Perry, 48, is known for his recurring role as Madea, an older woman he has portrayed in such films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2002), "Madea's Witness Protection" (2012) and "Tyler Perry's Madea's Neighbors From Hell" (2014).
He created the television shows "House of Payne" (2007-12) and "If Loving You Is Wrong," now in its fourth season. Perry also has extensive writing and producing credits.
