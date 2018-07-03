Tyra Banks buttons up another home sale in Pacific Palisades

Model and television personality Tyra Banks has sold for $8.9 million a Pacific Palisades home she purchased as an investment.
She paid $7.35 million for the property, which sits on a half-acre bluff with panoramic ocean views, two years ago, records show.
The tri-level house, originally built in 1950 and extensively renovated, is approached through a gated courtyard with a waterfall feature. Inside, the roughly 6,100 square feet of interior features high ceilings, a great room, a media room and an office. There are four fireplaces, including one in the living room with a marble slab surround.
The master suite — one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms — is outfitted with a dressing room and a private ocean-view terrace.
Wood-paneled doors open on the main floor to an expansive patio space with a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and dining area. Manicured box hedges and formal landscaping complete the walled and gated setting.
James Respondek and Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Gary Glass of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Banks, 44, has been on a buying and selling tear as of late. Earlier this year she listed and sold a Pacific Palisades town home and bought another contemporary-style house in the area for $6.995 million. Another home she owns in Pacific Palisades is currently for sale at $4.25 million.
The California native began her career as a model before expanding into acting, producing and writing. The 24th season of her show, "America's Next Top Model," premiered in January. Her latest book, “Perfect Is Boring,” which she co-authored with her mother, Carolyn London, released in April.