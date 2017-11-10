Under Armour co-founder seeks $13.5 million for scenic Pennsylvania lodge

Under Armour co-founder Kip Fulks, who is on sabbatical from the company, has listed his historic estate near the town of St. Marys, Penn., for sale at $13.5 million.

Known as North Fork Lodge, the 7,150-acre estate is among the largest Pennsylvania properties owned by a private individual, according to the listing.

Bordered on three sides by state-operated forest and game lands, the rural property consists of a collection of historic buildings, including a 1920s stone lodge. Kitchen and dining facilities, a ski chalet and an accessory building are among the other structures. The buildings combine to accommodate more than 30 guests.

The 7,150-acre estate in Pennsylvania features multiple buildings, a stocked pond and roughly 150 miles of private roads. (Hall & Hall) (Hall & Hall)

Exterior amenities cater to outdoorsmen and include a brook trout, a main lake and a pond stocked with bass. A ski/sledding slope and skeet and trap shooting areas also lie within the property.

To navigate the estate, there is a private road system consisting of roughly 150 miles of roads and several new bridges.

Keith Lenard of Hall & Hall holds the listing.

Fulks, 44, co-founded the sportswear brand in 1996 with CEO Kevin Plank. He has held several roles with the company, including chief product officer and strategic advisor.

It was announced last month that Fulks was taking a leave from the Baltimore-based company, a benefit available to employees with 10 or more years of service, according to the Baltimore Sun.

News of the sabbatical came roughly two months after Under Armour cut 2% of its global workforce. Last month, the company saw its shares lose almost a quarter of their value after reporting a drop in sales in the third quarter of 2017.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

What $900,000 buys right now in three L.A.-area communities

Flower-wrapped home near Venice blooms on the market for $2.89 million

TV producer Blake Masters seeks $2.2 million for his 1920s Spanish home

Case Study House No. 10 in Pasadena sells for $2.96 million