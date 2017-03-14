Quintessential Bond girl Ursula Andress sells her longtime home in Beverly Hills

Actress and model Ursula Andress, who gained fame for her role as Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond film “Dr. No,” has sold her longtime home in Beverly Hills for $2.28 million. The buyer was local interior designer Malgosia Migdal.
The gated single-story, built in 1960, features such details as parquet wood and Saltillo tile floors, three fireplaces and a family room with a wet bar. Thick beams and thatched ceilings keep the eyes moving upward in the kitchen and breakfast area.
Formal living and dining rooms, three bedrooms and three bathrooms also lie within nearly 2,750 square feet of living space. The master suite has a sitting room and glass doors that open to the backyard.
Outside, hedges and gardens surround an oval swimming pool. There’s also a two-car garage.
Tanya Stawski and Rose Borne of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Aouri Makhlouf of Coldwell Banker represented Migdal in the purchase.
The Swiss-born Andress, 80, won a Golden Globe Award for her role in “Dr. No.” Her other film credits include “Fun in Acapulco” (1963), “She” (1965) and “Clash of the Titans” (1981).
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
