Usher unloads Spanish villa in Los Angeles for $3.3 million

Grammy-winning singer Usher has bid a final goodbye to his L.A. home, selling the Spanish villa above the Sunset Strip for $3.3 million.
He bought the 1920s home three years ago for about $3.368 million, real estate records show.
Tucked behind walls and gates, the house has more than 4,200 square feet of living space, a two-story entry and a purple-clad dining room. Arched doors and original stenciled beams in the living room are among original details. The kitchen, which has a breakfast area, has been updated.
Five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, the property has extensive decking and patio space. Views take in the city lights, treetops and surrounding canyon.
Timothy Enright of the Enright Company had the listing. Rami Atherton of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Usher, 40, gained fame in the 1990s with the record "My Way." More recently, he released his eighth studio album, "Hard II Love." Among his scores of hits are "Nice & Slow" and "U Remind Me."