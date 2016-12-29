Indoor-outdoor living at newly built house in Venice

Oak flooring in this new-construction home in Venice blends with wood decking to expand the first-floor living areas outdoors. Oversized sliding glass doors connect the spaces. On the second floor, a patio with built-in planters captures mountain and treetop views.
Address: 2000 Walnut Ave., Venice 90291
Price: $3.25 million
Built: 2016
Architect: Tom Carson
Lot size: 5,110 square feet
House size: 2,941 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Features: Kitchen island with breakfast bar, walnut kitchen cabinetry, Bertazzoni, Bosch and Thermador appliances; dining area; den/office; recessed lighting; fire pit; two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in November was $1.763 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9% increase compared with the same month last year.
Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, and Tami Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners
