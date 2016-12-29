Indoor-outdoor living at newly built house in Venice

Oak flooring in this new-construction home in Venice blends with wood decking to expand the first-floor living areas outdoors. Oversized sliding glass doors connect the spaces. On the second floor, a patio with built-in planters captures mountain and treetop views.

Address: 2000 Walnut Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $3.25 million

Built: 2016

Architect: Tom Carson

Lot size: 5,110 square feet

House size: 2,941 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Kitchen island with breakfast bar, walnut kitchen cabinetry, Bertazzoni, Bosch and Thermador appliances; dining area; den/office; recessed lighting; fire pit; two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in November was $1.763 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9% increase compared with the same month last year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, and Tami Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners

