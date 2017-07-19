New Venice tri-level is all-in on flexible living space

Walls of windows and oversized glass doors at this newly built, three-level contemporary in Venice take advantage of natural light and maximize treetop and south-facing views. The lower floor, entered through a garden courtyard, is devoted to open-plan space and features a kitchen and living and dining areas. The upper floors hold a two-level master suite and a pair of flex rooms that can be used as office or studio space.

The details

Location: 417 1/2 Sunset Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $3.175 million

The newly built tri-level home in Venice features flexible living spaces and a rooftop deck. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 2017

House size: 3,100 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms

Lot size: 2,778 square feet

Features: Hardwood and polished concrete floors; vaulted ceilings; oversized sliding glass doors; center-island kitchen; two-level master suite; bonus loft/studio; rooftop deck; garden courtyard

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in May was $2.233 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.4% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, Halton Pardee + Partners

