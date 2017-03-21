Classic Venice side-by-side has twice the personality

This two-unit bungalow in Venice retains such 1920s details as its classic windows and parapet-like roof ornamentation. Wide-plank flooring, recessed lighting and skylights bring the interiors into this century. Remodeled kitchens and bathrooms, tankless water heaters and indoor laundry are among the modern upgrades.

Address: 848 and 850 Venezia Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $1,987,500

The side-by-side units retain their 1923 charm but have been updated for modern living. (Nils Timm) (Nils Timm)

Built: 1923

Lot size: 3,675 square feet

Size: 1,436 square feet, two-bedroom unit, studio unit

Features: Quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, rain shower, soaking tub, backyard deck, finished detached two-car garage with French doors

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in January was $1.524 million based on nine sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 33.6% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners Inc.

