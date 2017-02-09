Former 49er Vernon Davis lists investment property in Marina del Rey for sale

Professional football player Vernon Davis, a former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, has put a condominium in Marina del Rey on the market for $949,000.

The two-bedroom unit has been leased out in recent years for about $5,500 a month. Davis, who spent last season with the Washington Redskins, bought the property four years ago for $739,000, records show.

The condominium in Marina del Rey has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in nearly 1,750 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 1,748-square-foot residence features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. Private balconies extend from two levels and overlook the common courtyard.

Living spaces include an updated kitchen, a family room and a wet bar area. The master suite has a glass-enclosed shower.

Panos Papadopoulos of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Davis, 33, twice made Pro Bowl teams as a member of the 49ers. The tight end appeared in 15 games for Washington last year, making 14 starts, and finished with 583 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

