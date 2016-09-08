Home of the Day: Spanish Colonial in historic View Park

Located in the historic district of View Park, this renovated Spanish Colonial preserves period charm while adding upgraded modern amenities.

Vintage, architectural details include an original decorative fireplace, coffered ceilings, arched doorways and hand-made cement tiles.

The restoration introduced an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops along with new doors and hardware, a new roof, copper plumbing and drought-tolerant plantings.

Address: 4607 Angeles Vista, View Park, 90043

Price: $894,000

Built: 1929

Lot size: 5,742 square feet

House size: 2,064 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

The Spanish Colonial-style home in the View Park area is listed for sale at $894,000. (Planomatic) (Planomatic)

Features: Hardwood floors; decorative fireplace; coffered ceiling; custom shutters; renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and wine fridge; enclosed sun porch; hand-painted cement vintage tiles; new interior/exterior doors and hardware; period architectural details; city views; detached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90043 ZIP Code in July was $449,000 based on 39 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.5% decrease in median price compared with the same month last year.

Agents: Erica Lockhart, Partners Trust Brentwood, (310) 500-3669

