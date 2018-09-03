A landlord no longer: Vince Vaughn deals income property in Hollywood Hills West

Actor Vince Vaughn has cashed in on his investment property in Hollywood Hills West, selling the 1950s Traditional-style home for $2.46 million.
He bought the canyon retreat four years ago from “Blue Crush” actress Kate Bosworth for $2.375 million, records show, and had leased out the property for as much as $12,500 a month.
The gated house sits on half an acre of grounds and has a spacious brick patio overlooking the canyon. Inside, the 2,890 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor open floor plan.
Beamed ceilings and hardwood floors accent the main living area, which is anchored by a white-painted brick fireplace. In the galley-style kitchen, there’s a tile backsplash and a breakfast bar.
The sky-lit master suite is found upstairs, complete with a custom tub and private terrace. Along the side of the home, shrouded in landscaping, sits a lap pool.
Karen Lower of Compass held the listing. Trevor Wright of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Vaughn, 48, found fame after starring in the 1996 film “Swingers.” His memorable roles since include “Old School,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Wedding Crashers.”
In 2015, he starred alongside Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective.”