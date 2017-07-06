Vince Vaughn lists for sale Nichols Canyon home once owned by Kate Bosworth

An investment property owned by actor Vince Vaughn has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West for $2.695 million.

Built in 1955, the gated residence was formerly owned by actress Kate Bosworth. Vaughn bought the property from Bosworth in 2014 for $2.375 million. Since then, he has offered it for lease for as much as $14,000 a month, records show.

The updated tradtional-style home in Hollywood Hills West sits on a half-acre lot with a lap swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The half-acre estate centers on a refreshed traditional-style house, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,890 square feet of living space. Interior appointments include dark wood floors, beamed ceilings and eye-catching chandeliers. The crisp white, country-inspired kitchen features two farmhouse sinks and a large stainless steel range.

Expansive decking and a balcony off the master suite take in canyon views while creating additional living space outdoors. Also on the property is a lap swimming pool obscured by tall bamboo.

Karen Lower of Compass is the listing agent.

Vaughn, 47, has starred in such movies as “Unfinished Business” (2015), “Wedding Crashers” (2005) and “Swingers” (1996). Last year, he appeared in the films “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Term Life.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Music video producer John Winter nears sale of Arts District penthouse

Oscar-winning screenwriter Alan Ball sells Hollywood Hills compound for $7.1 million

Hillside perch takes in views from Mount Washington

David Arquette’s historic Windsor Square Craftsman fetches $8.3 million