Actor-director Vincent Gallo parts ways with lofts in L.A.’s Arts District

Actor, director and artist Vincent Gallo has called it a wrap in the Arts District neighborhood of downtown L.A., selling two loft-style condominiums in separate deals for $1.599 million and $2.8 million.
The two residence, both corner units, lie within the 1920s Toy Factory Lofts building and feature about 2,000 square feet of open space, high ceilings and views of downtown L.A. Polished concrete floors and steel-framed windows are among original character details.
One residence has one bedroom, 1½ bathrooms, a balcony and an renovated galley-style kitchen. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the other unit.
Building amenities at the Toy Factory Lofts include a gym, a garden terrace and a rooftop swimming pool.
Gallo, 57, starred in such independent films as "The Legend of Kaspar Hauser" (2012), "Essential Killing" (2010) and "Tetro" (2009). He wrote, directed and starred in the 1998 independent film “Buffalo ’66.”
He bought both properties seven years ago for $450,000 and $475,000, real estate records show.
Kevin Dees and Ann Eysenring of the Agency were the listing agents for the smaller unit, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Greg Harris of Compass represented the buyer.
The second unit was sold in a deal completed off-market.