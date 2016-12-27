Playful Palm Springs retreat was once owned by Walt Disney

A Palm Springs home built for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian, is up for sale at $899,000.

Completed in 1962, the atomic ranch-style house has a walkway that leads up to a covered landing and red-hued double doors.

The 2,433 square feet of interiors includes period features paired with playful details. Bright-colored accent pieces create visual interest against white walls and period furniture. Floor-to-ceiling windows extend the living space outdoors, where eye-catching furniture fills the covered patio.

The atomic ranch-style house on a quarter-acre in Palm Springs was built in 1962 for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

An open living and dining room, a black-and-white kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the common areas. The family room has a gas fireplace.

Outside, the quarter-acre of grounds center on a swimming pool with a raised spa. Views take in the surrounding mountains and the fairway at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort.

The property last changed hands a year ago for $650,000, property records show.

Klint Watkins and Ryan Cummings of HK Lane, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, are the listing agents.

Disney, who in the 1920s co-founded what would become the Walt Disney Co. with his brother Roy O. Disney, died in 1966 at 65.

