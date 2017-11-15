Wayne Brady is ready to make a deal for his Sherman Oaks home

Multi-talented entertainer and game show host Wayne Brady has put his home in Sherman Oaks up for sale at $3 million.

Built in 1954, the gated residence sits high up from the street with views of the mountains and cityscape. Features of the roughly 4,200-square-foot house include high ceilings with open beams, hardwood floors and a skylight-lit entry.

A formal living room, dining room, center-island kitchen and family room make up the common areas. There are five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace and a sitting room.

The contemporary-style house sits on two-thirds of an acre in Sherman Oaks with a swimming pool, a fire pit and a play area. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Sets of French doors lead to an expansive terrace with a swimming pool and spa and a fire pit. A spiral staircase leads to a lower space with lawns and a play area.

The property, which is owned in a trust, previously changed hands two years ago for $2.525 million, records show.

Laura Piller-Plourde of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Brady, 45, has hosted the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” since 2009 and previously hosted the daytime talk show “The Wayne Brady Show” (2001-2004). Earlier is in his career he gained fame as a performer on the improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

