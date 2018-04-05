Hockey great Wayne Gretzky nets another home sale in Westlake Village

Wayne Gretzky, the legendary hockey player, former head coach and team executive, and his wife, Janet, have sold their home in the Sherwood Country Club area of Westlake Village Community for $4.2 million.
The sale, which closed Monday, represents a hat trick of sorts for the Hall of Famer. It is the third home he's sold in the affluent gated community in the last two years.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the Italianate-vibe two-story backs up to the 16th fairway of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Beyond the course are mountain and valley views in nearly every direction.
The home features four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and nearly 5,600 square feet of interior. Dark wood floors create visual contrast against white walls in the great room and library/den. The chef's kitchen brings a clean traditional ambiance with Thassos white marble countertops and a sunburst-style chandelier.
Sliding glass doors off the common areas open to a covered lounge with bar seating and an outdoor kitchen. A swimming pool, lawn and terraced grounds complete the setting.
Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers was the listing agent. Timothy Freund represented the buyer.
Gretzky, 57, earned the nickname "The Great One" during a career that spanned two decades. The 18-time all-star and Hall of Famer played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. He was the head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes from 2005 to 2009.
Two years ago, he rejoined the Oilers, the franchise with whom he began his storied career, as a partner and vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group.
Gretzky and his wife bought the property through a trust a year ago for $3.6 million, records show.
