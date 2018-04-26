Brand new build in West L.A.-Sawtelle sells for a 2018-high $3.25 million

As home prices soar across the Southland, a newly built box-style home in the West L.A.-Sawtelle area has changed hands for $3.25 million. That's the most paid for a property in the Westside area since December, when a nearby property sold for a record $3.35 million.
Polished concrete floors fill the spacious open floor plan, bringing together a living room, dining area and center-island kitchen. Pocketing doors create an indoor-outdoor vibe, opening to a grassy backyard.
A floating staircase rises to the second floor, which holds the majority of the home's five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There are a total of four terrace balconies on the upper level: two extending from the front, one on the side and the largest extending from the rear.
Records show the home, which hit the market in March, sold for $50,000 less than the original asking price. In March, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in the area was $1.25 million, up 5% from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.
The Times' Mapping Database identifies the area as Sawtelle.
Erfan Hajrasuliha and Elizabeth Donovan of Pacific Union International were the listing agents. Nancy Saenz of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
