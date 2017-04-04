Editorial
Editorial: Trump’s authoritarian vision
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Woodland Hills cottage blends modern and rustic

Lauren Beale
Hot Property

Don’t be fooled by the rustic 1920s cottage exterior, this Woodland Hills house weds vintage Country English details with updated interiors. The newly remodeled kitchen features an eat-at bar. A banquette seating area takes in views of the mature oaks.

Address: 4253 Morro Drive, Woodland Hills 91364

Price: $1.195 million

Built: 1927

Lot size: 23,676 square feet

House size: 2,140 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: River-rock fireplace in living room, dining area, pantry, master bedroom fireplace, den/office, swimming pool, pool house, meditation cottage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91364 ZIP Code in February was $800,000 based on 21 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Nancy Osborne, (310) 795-6600, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners Inc.

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Rat Pack cool living in Hollywood Hills West

Contemporary perch in Malibu takes in coastal views

Sherman Oaks Colonial Revival plays up spaciousness

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°