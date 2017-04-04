Woodland Hills cottage blends modern and rustic

Don’t be fooled by the rustic 1920s cottage exterior, this Woodland Hills house weds vintage Country English details with updated interiors. The newly remodeled kitchen features an eat-at bar. A banquette seating area takes in views of the mature oaks.

Address: 4253 Morro Drive, Woodland Hills 91364

Price: $1.195 million

A stone pathway leads to the 1927 Girard Cottage in Woodland Hills. (Nils Timm) (Nils Timm)

Built: 1927

Lot size: 23,676 square feet

House size: 2,140 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: River-rock fireplace in living room, dining area, pantry, master bedroom fireplace, den/office, swimming pool, pool house, meditation cottage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91364 ZIP Code in February was $800,000 based on 21 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Nancy Osborne, (310) 795-6600, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners Inc.

