Zachary Levi of 'Chuck' fame wraps up a quick sale in Studio City

Zachary Levi has come out on top in this imagined episode of “Chuck versus the Home Sale.”

The actor, known for his leading role on the spy-comedy series “Chuck,” has sold his longtime home in Studio City for $1.4 million, or $1,000 over the asking price.

The traditional-style house, built in 1952 and extensively updated, sits up from the street and has a brick-rimmed walkway that ends at the front door. A large bay window flanks the entry, which opens to a center hall. A beamed-ceiling living room sits off one side of the hall and an office/den with built-in bookshelves off the other.

The two-story, 2,235-square-foot house includes a galley-style kitchen, a breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The second-story master suite, which features wired surround sound, opens to a deck with a retractable awning.

The Studio City home, built in the 1950s and recently remodeled, features open-plan living space, modernized bathrooms and a new-look kitchen. (Thom Hartwick Photography) (Thom Hartwick Photography)

A covered patio, brick-lined spa and fire pit make up the backyard. Two levels of bonus space highlight the refinished garage.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Stephanie Payab of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California properties represented the buyer.

Levi, 36, has acting credits that include the miniseries “Heroes Reborn” and the show “Telenovela.” Among his film roles are “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” (2009), “Tangled” (2010) and “Thor: The Dark World” (2014).

He bought the property in 2004 for $875,000, public records show.

