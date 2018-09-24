Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke pitches Studio City Craftsman once more

MLB pitcher Zack Greinke, who now plays for the Diamondbacks after a three-year stint with the Dodgers, has trimmed more than half a million off the price of his Craftsman-style home in Studio City. It’s now on the market for $6.995 million.
Records show the five-time All-Star picked up the property five years ago for $4.575 million. The sale arrived a few months after he signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers worth $147 million, which at the time was the largest contract ever inked by a right-handed pitcher.
Two structures fill out the 1-acre compound: a guesthouse with its own garage and game room, and a colossal main house wrapped in wood and tapered stone columns.
Maple wood was used for the floors, millwork and pitched ceilings found throughout the 10,015-square-foot interior. Other stylish flairs include a foyer with stained-glass clerestory windows and five fireplaces wrapped in stone.
In three stories, there are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including an eight-room master suite that spans 2,100 square feet under custom wood ceilings. There’s also a center-island kitchen, indoor-outdoor living and dining rooms, a gym, movie theater and receiving room with a wet bar.
A wraparound patio extends the living space outside, where trees surround a grassy backyard with a stone patio, pool, spa and putting green.
Craig Knizek of the Agency holds the listing.
Greinke first put the home up for sale in January for $7.55 million.
The 34-year-old has played for the Royals, Brewers and Angels in addition to the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, and he pitched his way to a Cy Young Award with Kansas City in 2009. This season, he has 14 wins in a campaign that finds the Diamondbacks hunting for a spot in the National League wild-card race.