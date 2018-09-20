Zsa Zsa Gabor’s onetime home in Bel-Air fetches $20.8 million

On a Bel-Air hilltop, a posh estate where late actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor once made her home has sold for $20.8 million. That’s a dramatic upswing from a year ago, when the property traded hands for $10.45 million.
The 6,400-square-foot home, designed in French Regency style and imbued with Old Hollywood charm, sits behind gates on a one-acre lot.
Built in 1955, the yellow-hued residence kicks things off with a circular foyer with paneled walls. Other highlights include a living room with an antique French fireplace, a galley-style kitchen and a sunny breakfast nook.
Windows line the great room, pulling in city light views. The 28 total rooms include six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Outside, a second-story terrace descends via a red-carpeted staircase to a patio with a swimming pool. An indoor-outdoor room with mirrored walls and checkered floors adds additional space to entertain.
Gabor bought the French Regency-style mansion in 1973 and lived there for decades until her death two years ago at 99.
During her ownership, guests of the storied home included Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Frank Sinatra, Henry Kissinger and both former Presidents Bush, according to Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, Gabor’s ninth husband. Reclusive magnate Howard Hughes and singer Elvis Presley are among those who previously lived at the property.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.