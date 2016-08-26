Home of the Week: An opulent dive over Stone Canyon Reservoir

One might say this newly built mansion, overlooking the cool blue water of Stone Canyon Reservoir in Bel-Air, is awash in lavish detail.

Persian onyx, Italian travertine and French limestone finishes lend a polished look to an Italianate-inspired estate on about half an acre. Three swimming pools include the outdoor, infinity-edge variety as well as a tiled indoor oasis inspired by ancient Roman bathhouses.

The details

Known as Casa Lago, the Italianate-inspired villa sits on a half-acre hilltop overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir in Bel-Air. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

Location: 1940 Bel Air Road, Bel-Air, 90077

Asking price: $32.5 million

Year built: 2015

Developer: Marmara Development Group

House size: 25,680 square feet, eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.59 acres

Features: Persian onyx, Italian travertine and French limestone finishes; chef’s kitchen with custom island; wood-paneled office; master wing with foyer; billiard room, wine cellar; home theater; indoor swimming pool; two terrace patios with fire pits; infinity-edge swimming pool and spa; 12-car garage; staff garage

About the area: In June, 10 single-family homes sold in the 90077 ZIP Code at a median price of $3.08 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 47.6% decrease in price year-over-year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (310) 994-9512, John Aaroe Group; and Branden and Raymi Williams, (310) 691-5935, Hilton & Hyland

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg