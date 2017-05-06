Home of the Week: Marmol Radziner modern in Mar Vista blends form and function

Designed by Marmol Radziner and built this year, this boxy modern-style home on a hilltop in Mar Vista presents an exercise in effortless movement.

The noted design firm used sliding walls of glass to marry the free-flowing floor plan with grounds containing a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. An upstairs family room flows onto a cantilevered deck, which extends outward to create a covered patio below.

The details

Location: 3581 Wasatch Ave., Los Angeles, 90066

Asking price: $3.685 million

Year built: 2017

Architects: Marmol Radziner

House size: 4,000 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 7,500 square feet

Features: Polished concrete flooring; custom cabinetry/built-ins; open-space floor plan; center-island kitchen; living room with wall fireplace; dining room; breakfast nook; step-down family room; upper-level deck with fireplace; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price in March was $1.293 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 3.4% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, (310) 907-6517, Halton Pardee + Partners

