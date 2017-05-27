Home of the Week: Rocker's retreat on Lake Sherwood offers a taste of the Old World

Picture windows and terrace balconies frame passing kayaks and pontoon boats at this villa-style home, a Lake Sherwood retreat enjoyed by singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

Called Casa Della Madonna, the Old World residence was built in 1931 and incorporates fieldstone locally sourced from the area. A later renovation saw the addition of the master retreat, which boasts a dry sauna, a soaking tub and a balcony overlooking the water.

The details

Location: 1999 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361

Asking price: $5.895 million

Built: 1931

House size: 5,300 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

The villa-style retreat of rocker Tom Petty sits on about an acre with 125 feet of frontage on Lake Sherwood, a community near Thousand Oaks. Locally sourced fieldstone and beamed ceilings lend an Old World vibe to the home of 5,300 square feet. The chef's kitchen and expansive master suite were added during a later renovation to the 1930s home. (Compass) (Compass)

Lot size: 0.81 acres

Features: Original fieldstone details; beamed ceilings; two-story living room with fireplace; center-island kitchen; dining room; loft/bonus room; game/billiards room; master suite balcony with fireplace; dining terrace; boat ramp/dock; motor court; mature landscaping; 125 feet of lake frontage

About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in April was $975,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.3% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Dana Sparks and Amy Alcini, (310) 230-5478 and (310) 230-5744, Compass

