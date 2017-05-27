Home of the Week: Rocker's retreat on Lake Sherwood offers a taste of the Old World

Picture windows and terrace balconies frame passing kayaks and pontoon boats at this villa-style home, a Lake Sherwood retreat enjoyed by singer-songwriter Tom Petty.
Called Casa Della Madonna, the Old World residence was built in 1931 and incorporates fieldstone locally sourced from the area. A later renovation saw the addition of the master retreat, which boasts a dry sauna, a soaking tub and a balcony overlooking the water.
The details
Location: 1999 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Asking price: $5.895 million
Built: 1931
House size: 5,300 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 0.81 acres
Features: Original fieldstone details; beamed ceilings; two-story living room with fireplace; center-island kitchen; dining room; loft/bonus room; game/billiards room; master suite balcony with fireplace; dining terrace; boat ramp/dock; motor court; mature landscaping; 125 feet of lake frontage
About the area: In the 91361 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in April was $975,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.3% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Dana Sparks and Amy Alcini, (310) 230-5478 and (310) 230-5744, Compass
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @lathotproperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Neighborhood Spotlight: Westchester evolves into a techie utopia
Tarzana new build gives a contemporary turn to the farmhouse style
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director blasts off and away from Studio City home