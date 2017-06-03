BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Home of the Week: Pasadena modern takes bold concepts to new heights

Neal J. Leitereg
Visual drama at this Pasadena modern begins at the entry, where a towering wall of glass extends up the smooth wide front of the home. Inside, a floating steel-and-wood staircase and an elevator are used to navigate each of the four levels. Curved exterior patios take advantage of the leafy setting below.

The details

Location: 940 Burleigh Drive, Pasadena, 91105

Asking price: $2.2 million

Built: 1996

House size: 3,538 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 9,610 square feet

Features: Walls of glass; hardwood and Travertine floors; vaulted ceilings; four-story floating steel staircase; elevator; open-plan common rooms; galley-style kitchen with wine cooler and breakfast bar; top-floor master suite; patio with curved bench seating; formal landscaping

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price in April was $1.186 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.4% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Michael Locke and Andrew Jelmert, (310) 275-1000, Deasy/Penner & Partners

