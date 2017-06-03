Home of the Week: Pasadena modern takes bold concepts to new heights

Visual drama at this Pasadena modern begins at the entry, where a towering wall of glass extends up the smooth wide front of the home. Inside, a floating steel-and-wood staircase and an elevator are used to navigate each of the four levels. Curved exterior patios take advantage of the leafy setting below.
The details
Location: 940 Burleigh Drive, Pasadena, 91105
Asking price: $2.2 million
Built: 1996
House size: 3,538 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 9,610 square feet
Features: Walls of glass; hardwood and Travertine floors; vaulted ceilings; four-story floating steel staircase; elevator; open-plan common rooms; galley-style kitchen with wine cooler and breakfast bar; top-floor master suite; patio with curved bench seating; formal landscaping
About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price in April was $1.186 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.4% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Michael Locke and Andrew Jelmert, (310) 275-1000, Deasy/Penner & Partners
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Early Venice Craftsman conceals modern upgrades
Paul Westphal passes his Palos Verdes Estates home on to new owner
Big Island retreat with a (slight) link to Nicolas Cage seeks $9.5 million