Home of the Week: West Hollywood contemporary is a showcase of bright ideas

This newly built residence in West Hollywood exhibits a clever flair for functionality and playfulness. The cedar eaves and vertical louvers that wrap the exterior provide an additional layer of privacy while diffusing interior light at night for an eye-catching design element. In the kitchen, a wide rectangular window takes in an outdoor living green wall to brighten the living space.
The details
Location: 8724 Rosewood Ave., West Hollywood, 90048
Asking price: $3.35 million
Year built: 2017
Developer: Oak Road Capital
House size: 2,500 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 4,791 square feet
Features: Vaulted ceilings; wide-plank hardwood floors; wood-and-steel floating staircase; Fleetwood sliding doors; open-space living room with fire feature; center-island kitchen; Miele appliances; decking with outdoor fire pit; saltwater swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 90048 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price in May was $2.767 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 69% increase in price over the same month the previous year.
Agents: Rosalie Klein, Engel & Volkers, (310) 261-8878
