Home of the Week: A Marston & Van Pelt original with Arroyo Seco views

Dating to 1922, this Pasadena estate by architecture firm Marston & Van Pelt cost $35,000 to build, which was a tidy sum of money in those days.

Surrounded by leafy grounds and Arroyo Seco views, the sprawling home combines elements of English, Gothic and Tudor style into its grand design. Scaled formal rooms, built-ins and custom window treatments are among features of the Matthew White-designed interior.

The details

Location: 282 San Rafael Ave., Pasadena, 91105

Asking price: $6.25 million

Year built: 1922

Architect: Sylvanus Marston and Garrett Van Pelt (Marston & Van Pelt)

House size: 6,327 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 1.67 acres

Features: Beamed and coffered ceilings; detailed millwork; hardwood flooring; formal entrance hall; his and hers guest bathrooms; master suite with sitting room; living room with library alcove; updated kitchen; rear terrace with outdoor dining area; playground; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.751 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 53.6% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brent Chang and Linda Chang, (626) 487-8100 and (626) 233-1066, Compass

