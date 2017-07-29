Life at this Bird Streets address means indoor swings, two bars and jetliner views

You can kick up your heels from the suspended swings in the lounge at this home designed by architect Paul McClean.

The dramatic showplace is fully furnished, replete with a rotating carport, two full bars and a handblown-glass chandelier finished in gold leaf.

The Bird Streets home further sets itself apart with a sauna with massage jets, seven different kinds of imported marble and a rotating guest bed designed to maximize city-to-ocean views.

The details

Location: 9199 Thrasher Ave., Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $38 million

Year built: 2017

Architect: Paul McClean

House size: 11,127 square feet, five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

(Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Features: Imported marble finishes; gold-leaf details; vaulted ceilings; pocketing walls of glass; custom chef’s kitchen; floating staircase with 34-foot Murano chandelier; living room with wet bar; master suite with four-room dressing room/bathroom; movie theater; wine cellar; indoor swing set; infinity-edge swimming pool; fire features; city-to-ocean views

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price in May was $3.119 million, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Estel Hilton, (310) 907-4900, Keller Williams Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

hotproperty@latimes.com

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

This reimagined Mar Vista house comes with a slick prefab guesthouse

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hollywood Hills West welcomes you to be yourself

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are about to become L.A. homeowners, if $90-million deal goes through