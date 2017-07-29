Life at this Bird Streets address means indoor swings, two bars and jetliner views

You can kick up your heels from the suspended swings in the lounge at this home designed by architect Paul McClean.
The dramatic showplace is fully furnished, replete with a rotating carport, two full bars and a handblown-glass chandelier finished in gold leaf.
The Bird Streets home further sets itself apart with a sauna with massage jets, seven different kinds of imported marble and a rotating guest bed designed to maximize city-to-ocean views.
The details
Location: 9199 Thrasher Ave., Los Angeles, 90069
Asking price: $38 million
Year built: 2017
Architect: Paul McClean
House size: 11,127 square feet, five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.41 acres
Features: Imported marble finishes; gold-leaf details; vaulted ceilings; pocketing walls of glass; custom chef’s kitchen; floating staircase with 34-foot Murano chandelier; living room with wet bar; master suite with four-room dressing room/bathroom; movie theater; wine cellar; indoor swing set; infinity-edge swimming pool; fire features; city-to-ocean views
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price in May was $3.119 million, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Estel Hilton, (310) 907-4900, Keller Williams Realty
