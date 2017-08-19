Modern mansion goes for the gold with Cristal vault and two gilded sports cars

The gilded flourishes at this newly built estate begin at the street, where a pair of golden gates mark the entrance to the 20,500-square-foot mansion. Set on “Billionaires Row” in Beverly Hills, a ridge-top street known for its affluent homeowners and jetliner views, the sleek contemporary has motorized walls of glass that open to indoor and outdoor swimming pools. A gold-colored Rolls-Royce Dawn and matching Lamborghini Aventador roadster are included in the nine-figure asking price.

The details

Location: 1175 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $100 million

Year built: 2017

Architect: Paul McClean

House size: 20,500 square feet, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 1.05 acres

Features: Motorized walls of glass; 12-foot ceilings; custom suede and leather-lined doors; champagne vault and wine cellar; wellness center and salon; movie theater; two swimming pools; 20-foot waterfall feature; two sports cars; two motorcycles; contemporary art collection

About the area: In 90210 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price in June was $4.289 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 20.8% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Drew Fenton, (310) 858-5474, Hilton & Hyland

