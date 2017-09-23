Venice contemporary displays a fresh face, forward-thinking

This contemporary residence, built in 1988, in Venice’s canal neighborhood presents itself as a happy marriage of eco-conscious features and minimalist design following a renovation by David Hertz.
The architect-environmentalist added a third story to bring in natural light and promote passive cooling. Solar-radiant heated floors, Hertz’s trademarked Syndecrete countertops and tile work, and a sustainable rooftop garden are among other green additions.
The Details
Location: 2335 Eastern Canal, Venice, 90291
Asking price: $4.495 million
Year built: 1988
Architect: David Hertz (renovation)
House size: 3,296 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 2,700 square feet
Features: Polished concrete floors; gallery walls; courtyard entry with fountain feature; two-story living room; formal dining room; modern kitchen with Syndecrete breakfast bar; infrared sauna; rooftop deck/patio; canal-facing balconies; installed solar; water filtration system; sustainable rooftop garden
About the area: In 90291 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in July was $2.55 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 50.1% increase in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Michael Grady and Mauricio Umansky, (424) 230-2929, the Agency
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Topanga home built by the Driscoll berry family gets a third price chop
Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman list highrise digs in downtown L.A. for $7.9 million
Former MLB slugger Aubrey Huff takes another swing at selling his San Diego home