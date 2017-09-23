Venice contemporary displays a fresh face, forward-thinking

This contemporary residence, built in 1988, in Venice’s canal neighborhood presents itself as a happy marriage of eco-conscious features and minimalist design following a renovation by David Hertz.

The architect-environmentalist added a third story to bring in natural light and promote passive cooling. Solar-radiant heated floors, Hertz’s trademarked Syndecrete countertops and tile work, and a sustainable rooftop garden are among other green additions.

The Details

Location: 2335 Eastern Canal, Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.495 million

Year built: 1988

Architect: David Hertz (renovation)

House size: 3,296 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

A renovation includes solar-radiant heated floors and a sustainable rooftop garden. An added third story brings in natural light and promotes passive cooling. (Eric Schneider / Eric Michael Roy Studio) (Eric Schneider / Eric Michael Roy Studio)

Lot size: 2,700 square feet

Features: Polished concrete floors; gallery walls; courtyard entry with fountain feature; two-story living room; formal dining room; modern kitchen with Syndecrete breakfast bar; infrared sauna; rooftop deck/patio; canal-facing balconies; installed solar; water filtration system; sustainable rooftop garden

About the area: In 90291 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price in July was $2.55 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 50.1% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Michael Grady and Mauricio Umansky, (424) 230-2929, the Agency

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Topanga home built by the Driscoll berry family gets a third price chop

Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman list highrise digs in downtown L.A. for $7.9 million

Former MLB slugger Aubrey Huff takes another swing at selling his San Diego home