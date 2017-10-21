Hollywood Hills showplace offers a view to kill and more

This modern showplace, set on a hillside where “Diamonds Are Forever” screenwriter Tom Mankiewicz once made his home, exudes a sexy, understated vibe right out of a James Bond movie.

On the ground floor, massive glass doors open to a three-story chandelier-topped foyer with a modern floating staircase. White plaster walls show off colored lighting and art installations throughout three floors of living. Opaque portholes in the floor filter light into a custom wine cellar.

Location: 1609 Magnetic Terrace, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $24 million

Year built: 2017

House size: 12,000 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 26,000 square feet

Features: 40-foot-wide sliding glass walls; 2,500-square-foot living room; chef’s kitchen with 20-foot island and butler’s pantry; master suite with private office and leather-lined closet; wellness spa/salon; 30,000-gallon infinity-edge swimming pool; outdoor kitchen with 20 appliances; outdoor theater; Tuscan olive garden

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price in August was $2.663 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 15.8% increase year over year.

Agents: James Nasser and Kurt Rappaport, (310) 351-9450, Westside Estate Agency; Branden and Rayni Williams, (310) 691-5935, Hilton & Hyland

