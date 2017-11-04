Paul R. Williams-designed home in Ontario is a modernist delight

Architect Paul R. Williams, whose Period Revival estates are among the greatest in Los Angeles, designed this Ontario residence in the modernist style popularized after World War II.
Built in 1948, the two-story home exhibits Williams’ refined attention to detail but through an organic lens. Brickwork and horizontal siding are used to accent the geometry of the flat-roofed residence. Windows are oriented for nearly seamless garden views while taking nearby mountain peaks from the second floor.
Location: 205 6th St., Ontario, 91764
Asking price: $1.099 million
Year built: 1948
House size: 2,040 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.32 acres
Features: Historic landmark status; floor-to-ceiling windows; period built-ins and cabinetry; vaulted ceilings; living room with wall fireplace; vintage kitchen with built-in dinette; covered patio/fire pit; carport; desert landscaping; lawns
About the area: In 91764 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price in September was $374,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Matt Berkley and Scott Lander, (626) 665-3699, Deasy/Penner & Partners
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Singer Natasha Bedingfield is looking for a hit in Hollywood Hills
Neighborhood Spotlight: Arcadia's historic, scenic racetrack gives it a leg up
European-style villa is on track to set a price record in Beverly Hills 'flats' area