Paul R. Williams-designed home in Ontario is a modernist delight

Architect Paul R. Williams, whose Period Revival estates are among the greatest in Los Angeles, designed this Ontario residence in the modernist style popularized after World War II.

Built in 1948, the two-story home exhibits Williams’ refined attention to detail but through an organic lens. Brickwork and horizontal siding are used to accent the geometry of the flat-roofed residence. Windows are oriented for nearly seamless garden views while taking nearby mountain peaks from the second floor.

Location: 205 6th St., Ontario, 91764

Asking price: $1.099 million

Year built: 1948

House size: 2,040 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.32 acres

Features: Historic landmark status; floor-to-ceiling windows; period built-ins and cabinetry; vaulted ceilings; living room with wall fireplace; vintage kitchen with built-in dinette; covered patio/fire pit; carport; desert landscaping; lawns

About the area: In 91764 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price in September was $374,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Matt Berkley and Scott Lander, (626) 665-3699, Deasy/Penner & Partners

Features of the house, on a lot that's a third of an acre, include desert landscaping as well as lawns, period built-ins and cabinetry and a vintage kitchen with built-in dinette. (Cameron Carothers) (Cameron Carothers)

