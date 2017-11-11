Rustic midcentury modern evokes a treehouse in Franklin Hills

A dramatic great room with an asymmetrical wood-and-truss ceiling is at the heart of this remodeled midcentury modern in the Franklin Hills neighborhood of Los Feliz. Angled windows provide treehouse-like views; wooden accents give the rustic interiors the feel of a vintage yacht.
The detached studio resembles a cube made of steel, wood and glass. Views from the hillside lot take in the Griffith Observatory, sunrises and the surrounding greenery.
The details
Location: 3986 Clayton Ave., Los Angeles 90027
Asking price: $1.785 million
Year built: 1963
Architect: Stephen Alan Siskind
House size: 2,196 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 5,684 square feet
Features: Living and dining areas, remodeled kitchen, laundry room, multiple stone patios, built-in barbecue, mature trees, two-car garage
About the area: In the 90027 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price in September was $1.65 million, according to CoreLogic. That was up 30.4%, in median price year over year.
Agents: Barry Gray, (323) 822-3200, and Jeff Lunjas, (224) 532-3414, Deasy Penner & Partners
