Home of the Week: Venice jewel shines from top to bottom

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 21, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Features include designer textiles and finishes, modern light fixtures, backlit molding, floating glass staircase, center-island kitchen, wine wall, edible vertical garden, an 800-square-foot rooftop garden and a custom swimming pool with 12 waterfall features. (Brandon Arant)

This newly built home illuminates its Venice street with an angled front and mixed-medium siding that pops against bright accent lighting. The gleaming details are echoed in the living room, where floating light fixtures and backlit molding create an ambience-changing effect. In the master bathroom, the mood strikes a balance of relaxation and extravagance, with jewel-encrusted chandeliers that, on a sunny day, create a halo effect over a soaking tub.

The details

Location: 750 California Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $3.795 million

Year built: 2018

Developer: Alon Zakoot

House size: 3,300 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 2,941 square feet

Features: Designer textiles and finishes; modern light fixtures; backlit molding; floating glass staircase; open-plan living and dining room; center-island kitchen; wine wall; edible vertical garden; custom swimming pool with 12 waterfall features; 800-square-foot rooftop garden

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $1.8 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.6% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan and Tami Pardee, Halton Pardee + Partners, (310) 907-6517

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

