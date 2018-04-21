Home of the Week: Venice jewel shines from top to bottom

This newly built home illuminates its Venice street with an angled front and mixed-medium siding that pops against bright accent lighting. The gleaming details are echoed in the living room, where floating light fixtures and backlit molding create an ambience-changing effect. In the master bathroom, the mood strikes a balance of relaxation and extravagance, with jewel-encrusted chandeliers that, on a sunny day, create a halo effect over a soaking tub.