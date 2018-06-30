Home of the Week: In Beverly Hills, a Hollywood Regency readies for another star turn

Marjorie Lord, the actress and philanthropist known for her role as Danny Thomas’ television wife on “Make Room for Daddy,” lived for decades at this Beverly Hills residence designed by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf.
A classic example of the Hollywood Regency style, the 1962-built home displays an elegant touch, with such features as scaled formal rooms, web-patterned wood ceilings and the original Pullman entry doors. A recent restoration by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner has polished the showplace to a fine sheen.
The details
Location: 1110 Maytor Place, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $16.5 million
Year built: 1962
House size: 5,100 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.46 acre
Features: Formal entry with Pullman doors; large bay windows; stone columns; living/dining room with wood-paneled ceiling; new-look chef’s kitchen with waterfall-edge island; den/office; curved patio; courtyard; swimming pool; circular motor court; city-to-ocean views
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $4.5 million, a 1.2% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Linda May and Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 435-5932
