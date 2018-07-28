Home of the Week: Westlake Village compound does family-friendly on a grand scale

Found off a private and gated road in Westlake Village, this 33-acre estate is impressive in scale, with multiple structures combining for more than 50,000 square feet of decadent living space.
Designed to evoke an 18th century French romantic chateau, the main house boasts such amenities as a sports-viewing lounge, a wine vault and an 18-seat movie theater. But it’s the family-friendly features that really stand out: themed children’s bedrooms, a custom playground with built-in squirt guns and a stocked fishing pond. A working organic farm provides the farm-to-table experience year-round.
The details
Location: 3970 Victoria Lane, Westlake Village, 91362
Asking price: $85 million
Year built: 2013
Total size: 50,255 square feet, 12 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms
Lot size: 33 acres
Features: Custom millwork; domed ceilings; wood paneling; French-inspired chef’s and commercial prep kitchens; 5,000-square-foot master retreat; great room; 2,500-bottle wine vault; sports memorabilia museum; sports lounge; Dolby Labs-certified home theater; nine fireplaces; playground; organic garden; photo studio and auto museum; 11,000-square-foot guesthouse; two swimming pools; stocked pond; manicured gardens
About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 43 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.075 million, a 22.8% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jordan Cohen, RE/Max Olson & Associates, (818) 435-5220
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.