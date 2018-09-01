Home of the Week: A new chapter for Storybook house in Silver Lake

Asymmetrical arches and elaborate Gothic windows give this Storybook-style home in Silver Lake its whimsical appearance.
Dating to the mid-1920s, the Hanson Residence was designed by Jean-Louise Egasse, an architect of French heritage known for combining unusual elements and European influences. A recent restoration and renovation by L.A.-based design and development firm HabHouse has brought the home into the modern day.
The details
Location: 2306 Effie St., Los Angeles, 90026
Asking price: $1.988 million
Year built: 1924
Total size: 2,569 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 6,732 square feet
Features: Asymmetrical arches; stained-glass windows; clinker-brick accents; vaulted and beamed ceilings; original and sourced period materials; built-ins; living room with fireplace; galley-style kitchen; breakfast nook; separate guesthouse; studio; mature trees; drought-tolerant landscaping
About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.13 million, a 17.7% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla, (323) 665-1700, Sotheby’s International Realty
