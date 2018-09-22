Home of the Week: Brentwood estate carries an executive air

This Brentwood residence has a presidential feel, and for good reason. Designed by noted architect James Dolena, the Georgian Regency-style home has been styled by former White House interior designer Michael Smith to elegant and timeless effect.
Beyond the foyer, a long gallery hall leads to a formal living room boasting delicate molding, antique fixtures and an impressive fireplace with a marble surround. In the open-plan kitchen, which adjoins the family room and garden-view breakfast nook, a massive roof lantern bathes the space in natural light.
The details
Location: 21 Oakmont Drive, Los Angeles, 90049
Asking price: $42 million
Year built: 1940
Total size: 8,617 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms
Lot size: 1.9 acres
Features: Herringbone wood floors; Corinthian columns; delicate molding; foyer entry with sweeping staircase; four fireplaces; open-plan kitchen; wine closet; oval-shaped swimming pool; pavilion; art studio; staff quarters; security building; racquetball court; steam room and sauna
About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $2.838 million, a 7.7% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Linda May, (310) 435-5932, Hilton & Hyland
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.