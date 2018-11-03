Home of the Week: An illuminating experience in Hermosa Beach

A block from the ocean, this newly built modern residence is a coastal living dream with breezy terrace balconies, a 1,000-square-foot rooftop deck and a cabana bar. But it’s the lighting that makes the place really dazzle — especially at night. The polished interiors feature crystal-embedded wallpaper and exotic European stone that shimmer in an array of custom lighting and fixtures.
The details
Location: 107 24th St., Hermosa Beach, 90254
Asking price: $7.5 million
Built: 2018
Total size: 4,100 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 2,403 square feet
Features: Custom LED lighting and fixtures; Fleetwood sliding doors; automatic shades; chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances; glass-enclosed wine cellar with liquid temperature control; rooftop deck with spa; fire pit; outdoor kitchen; outdoor shower; cabana bar
About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.837 million, a 14.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: David Caskey; Strand Hill Properties at Christie’s International Real Estate; (310) 374-1800
